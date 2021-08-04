FUFA Big League Playoffs: 15-17th August 2021 (At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru)

For the second successive year, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will hold the promotional playoffs for the Big League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District.

This year’s playoffs will played between 15th to 17th August 2021.

These will determine the 16th club to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after the earlier direct promotion of Tooro United (Rwenzori group) and Arua Hill (Elgon group).

In the highly anticipated playoffs, former UPL side Nyamityobora will battle Jinja’s Gaddafi in one of the semifinals.

Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga races during a competitive game for Nyamityobora

During the second semi-final, Bukedea’s Blacks Power shall take on another top flight entity, Proline.

Then, the winner of the respective two semifinals will lock horns in the finale to decide the 16th club to the league of table of men.

Meanwhile, FUFA has also released the roadmap to the kickoff of the 2021-2022 season.

Innocent Maduka in action against Gaddafi during the 2020 -2021 FUFA Big League season. Both clubs are engaged in the FUFA Big League playoffs

13th September 2021 is ear marked for the draft of the league fixtures.

Between 15th to 30th September 2021, the official pre-season tournament (Pilsner Super 8) will be held.

20th September 2021 will be the release of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures.

The league kickoff is expected to be on 15th October 2021.