Striker Ibrahim Nsimbe scored 10 goals in the 2020-2021 Uganda Premier League for relegated Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

The 26 year old center forward has since been signed by Jinja based top flight club BUL FC on a two year deal.

BUL officially announced the capture of the talisman via their official website.

“BUL Football Club has bolstered its striking force with experienced goal hunter, Ibrahim Nsimbe from MYDA FC. Nsimbe becomes part of us after putting pen to a two-year contract.” the club confirmed.

Nsimbe expressed readiness to feature for a club of BUL’s stature.

It was my dream to play for a team like BUL FC and also play for coach Alex Isabirye. I now feel exceedingly honoured to have got this opportunity to play for this team. I will put in much effort to score as many goals as I can to win matches for the Eastern Giants. Ibrahim Nsimbe, BUL Football Club striker

BUL Football Club head coach Alex Isabirye (left) with striker Ibrahim Nsimbe (Credit: BUL F.C Media)

Nsimbe was also the top scorer of the StarTimes FUFA Big League season for the 2019-2020 season.

BUL also signed goalkeeper Saidi Keni from Sports Club Villa.

They are planning signings for a number of other players before kick off of the 2021-2022 season.