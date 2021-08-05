Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo is back to BUL Football Club.

This comes after a year long loan move from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Ssebwalunyo makes a return to the “Eastern Giants” after a first spell in 2017-2018 season before he left for Maroons and then URA.

At BUL, he beefs up the goalkeeping department that also recently hired former Proline and SC Villa goalie Saidi Keni.

Ssebwalunyo expressed gratitude towards return to the club he tags as “home”.

“I am pleased to comeback home. This is where everything in regard to my topflight football started from. I promise to do my best to add value to the club. Therefore, the technical team and the fans should expect great performances from me.” Ssebwalunyo noted as disclosed by the club website.

Bul head coach Alex Isabirye unveiled Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Credit: BUL FC Media)

BUL also signed striker Ibrahim Nsimbe and will confirm other players.

The club has so far released 13 players including vastly experienced defender Musa Walangalira, Vitalis Tabu, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Deogracious Ojok among others.

URA made the decision to loan Ssebwalunyo after the return of James Alitho who spent a season in the Zambia Super League.