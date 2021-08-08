Uganda U-20 international Isma Mugulusi has confessed that joining Sports Club Villa was one of the easiest life decisions ever made in his football career.

The exciting young forward left Busoga United Football Club on a mutual consent.

He joins the Nsambya based entity on a three year deal with favourable terms to both the parent club and his new home.

The 18 year old player is envisaged as one of the players expected to lift the hearts of many faithfuls at Villa park in a desperate quest for the 17th Uganda Premier League silverware.

He is a graduate from the Uganda national U-17 team (Cubs), Jinja SSS and Busoga United junior team ranks through to the club senior team.

Isma Mugulusi in action for Jinja SSS against Alliance High School during the Copa Coca Cola championships hosted in Jinja in 2019

In fact, Mugulusi’s older brother, Ibrahim Mugulusi (left footed winger) also featured at SC Villa and could have been the push factor.

Mugulusi Junior is determined to bring joy back at Villa Park, lauding famous SC Villa great players as Hakim “Boda-Boda” Magumba.

I am Isma Mugulusi and I am a Jogoo. Joining Sports Club Villa is one of the easiest decisions of my football career. Reflecting on how other players have crossed the Nile and played for Sports Club Villa like Hakim Magumba, I knew It was the right path. I thank my parents and parents for putting me on the fore front of all these. I can not wait to meet my teammates. To the Villa fans, we meet soon, I am here to win Isma Mugulusi, SC Villa forward

Mugulusi politely turned down “juicy” offers from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Vipers to join Sports Club Villa, an entity with enviable history.

He joins other new club signings as Charles Bbaale (2020 Masaza Cup top scorer), defender Kenneth Ssemakula, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Ali Arshavin Bayo, Oscar Mawa and Travis Mutyaba among others.

The stylish forward is managed under fast sprouting Sepuya Inc Agency.

Isma Mugulusi during his Uganda Cranes debut against South Africa

Isma Mugulusi is a Jogoo!#WelcomeMugulusi #SCV #TheJogoos

pic.twitter.com/0oaznisLEN — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) August 8, 2021 The official unveiling of Isma Mugulusi by Sports Club Villa (Credit: SC Villa Twitter handle)

Mugulusi made his debut for Uganda Cranes during the international build up match against South Africa.