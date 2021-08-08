Match Summary;

Sikh Union A 94 All Out (Kenneth Waiswa 2/27)

Ruaraka Sports Club 95/6 (Zephaniah Arinaitwe 16, Brian Masaba 27)

Ruaraka won by 4 wickets

Ruaraka Sports Club picked up their third win in as many games completing a 4 wicket win aganist a youthful Sikh Union A.

In a low scoring encounter Sikh Union A batted 1st scoring just 94 all out in 36 overs. Cricket Cranes all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa picking up two wickets for 27 runs in 9 overs.

Ruaraka Sports Club had some bumps in the chase but were able to get over the line despite losing 6 wickets. Youngster Arinaitwe Zephaniah was patient in his approach scoring 16 while his partners Kenneth Waiswa (7) and Brian Masaba (27) chipped in with some valuable knocks in a team effort to achieve the win.

This is the 3rd win in a row for Ruaraka and all have come with the Ugandan trio available.

Cricket Cranes Captain Brian Masaba was disappointed with losing his wicket with just two runs needed for victory but is grateful for the small victories therein.

“I wanted that not out so badly today.I was disappointed to get out with 2 runs required for the victory. I was so frustrated I had worked hard for it.

“However I am feeling good, middling the ball well, defending well, rotating the strike nicely. We just have to keep working and trusting the process”.

Ruaraka Sports Club are now the team to beat and have thrown their hut into the ring as title contenders.

For as long as they can have the trio available for them, they will surely bet on themselves to go all the way in the NPCA league.