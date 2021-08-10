CECAFA Kagame Cup Semifnal

Express (Uganda) 2-1 KMKM (Zanzibar)

Express Football Club progressed to the final of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The Red Eagles needed a last-minute penalty scored by Erick Kenzo Kambale to win the tense duel 2-1 at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

KMKM took the lead in the opening half through Ibrahim Abdullah Hamad in the second minute of added time of the first stanza.

Ten minutes into the second half, the reigning Uganda Premier League champions gallantly fought back. In form midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba replied with a well-curled free-kick for the equalizer.

Mutyaba’s curling free-kick from the edge of the 18-yard goal mark was executed past the defensive wall into the roof of the net.

This followed a handball by defender Richard John, called by the South Sudan referee Ring Malong.

This was Mutyaba’s third goal of the tournament before he paved way for Abel Eturude in the 79th minute.

Inside the four added minutes, Express earned a penalty for a foul on Martin Kizza.

Kambale was confident to shoot home the winner that saw progress Express to the finals.

After scoring, Kambale was cautioned for removing his shirt, an act punishable by a yellow card.

Like Mutyaba, Kambale has also scored three goals in the championship whose winner will pocket $30,000.

Express will now face the winner between Azam and Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets.