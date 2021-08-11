Wahabu Gadafi has joined Arua Hill Sports Club on a two year deal.

The creative midfielder, a former Kibuli Secondary School player is the latest new catch at he entity christened as “Kongolo”.

Wahabu joins another Gadafi namesake in Gadihno with whom they featured at Onduparaka FC in the yester-years.

Gadafi Gadihno (left) and Gadafi Wahabu in Arua Hill’s opening training session in Mvara (Credit: Arua Hill Media)

I am happy to be here at Arua Hill Sports Club. I will work hard and serve with the due diligence at all times. Wahabu Gadafi, Arua Hill midfielder

Gadafi Wahabu signs at Arua Hill Sports Club (Credit: Arua Hill Media)

He transferred from Wakiso Giants by mutual consent after he had an alleged clash with the club technical members over his attitude and team philsophy.

The midfielder is best best known for his ball passing skills (short and long diagonal balls), dribbles as well as the set piece execution over all the distances.

Arua Hill reacted swiftly to secure his signature amidst interest from Mbarara City.

Gadafi Wahabu gets his employment contract from Tony Afeti, the club CEO (Credit: Arua Hill Media)

Gadafi Wahabu with Otelul Vegas, the Arua Hill Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Other signings:

From Wakiso Giants, he joins holding midfielder Ibrahim Faizul who also joined the same club.

The Leopards also hired Sharif Yusuf Saaka (from Kyetume), creative midfielder Ivan Eyam (from Mbarara City), Junior Andama (Calvary), Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) and goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United), among others.

The club also beefed up their technical docket with a key addition in Borine Olima, a former head coach of Calvary Football Club.

Passing master: Wahabu Gadafi executes what he does best on the football field (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

Meanwhile, Arua Hill confirmed the parting ways with their former head coach Hussein Mbalangu, assistant Joseph Kiwanuka and goalkeeping coach Ivan Ntambi.

The trio are accused of violating the club’s code of conduct and absconding from duty.

“Hussein Mbalangu, Joseph Kiwanuka and Ivan Ntambi excessively broke the code of conduct and have been absconding from the official club calls. Bosco Onama and Borine Olima will work on the interim as the club establishes a solid technical team” club statement disclosed.

The official team training commenced on Tuesday, 10th August 2021 in preparation for the FUFA Big League championship final against Tooro United at FUFA Technical Center on 17th August.