Simon Peter Mugerwa has signed a contract extension until 2024 at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club as assistant coach.

Although the signing of the employment contract was executed at the start of the month, the development was only revealed officially a week later on 11th August 2021.

Soltilo Bright Stars rewarded Mugerwa’s loyalty amidst reported interest from the reigning Uganda Premier League champions, Express.

Mugerwa hinted on taking the club to great strides having joined in 2019.

Mathias Zzibu Mugwanya (Left) CEO of Soltilo Bright Stars with Simon Peter Mugerwa during the contract signing (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

The CAF “C” licensed tactician lauded the club management for the special trust embedded therein upon the project that he commenced.

I am very happy that Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has trusted me to continue the project we started 2 years ago. I am ready to work towards taking this club to greater heights. Simon Peter Mugerwa, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club assistant coach

Mathias Zzibu Mugwanya hands over the employment contract to Simon Peter Mugerwa (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

The club long serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mathias Zzibu Mugwanya pointed that Mugerwa’s role has been key especially in the player recruitment exercise, and that he had showed a good work ethic.

Simon has been very instrumental especially in the recruitment process. He has shown that he is one of the best coaches in the country. He has exhibited a good work ethic and the club is proud to have him commit to a long term contract. Mathias Zzibu Mugwanya, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Mugerwa has a proven record in schools’ football having handled Kakungulu Memorial (2011-2012), Masaka Secondary School (2012-2017) and lately Buddo Secondary School (2017-2021).

Professional clubs:

He was assistant coach at Fire Masters Football Club (2019), in the same year, he worked under Douglas Bamweyana at Sports Club Villa before he worked as interim head coach when the head coach went missing.

He switched to Soltilo Bright Stars until to-date, working with Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka (2019-2020) and then Baker Mbowa (2020-2021).

Simon Peter Mugerwa and Baker Mbowa consult each other Credit: John Batanudde

Achievements:

Mugerwa is an achiever as his success script has several trophies won with Buddu and Bulemeezi in the Masaza cup tournament during the 2016 and 2018 championships respectively.

He guided Masaka and Buddo Secondary Schools to the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Football Association (FEASSA) gold medals.

Simon Peter Mugerwa shows off the employment contract (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

He won the Copa Coca cola football national football title with Buddo Secondary School in 2018.

At SC Villa, he was part of the technical team that saved the club from the blushes of relegation in 2019.

Last season, he was part of Soltilo Bright Stars’ 5th place finish in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.