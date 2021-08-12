Cecafa Kagame Cup 2021:

2 nd Semi-final: Azam (Tanzania) 2 (2) – 2 (4) Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi)

Azam (Tanzania) Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) 1st Semi-final: Express (Uganda) 2-1 KMKM (Zanzibar)

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club from Malawi is through to the finals of the 2021 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Nyasa Big Bullets will now face Uganda’s Express in the final on Saturday, 14th August 2021 in the second meeting at this year’s edition.

The Malawi Premier League entity beat Tanzania’s Azam 4-2 in a tense post penalty shootout after normal time had ended in a four-goal thriller at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

Bright Munthali had a brace for Nyasa Big Bullets as Azam got their goals through Nickson Nyasulu (own goal) and Evancy Tepsi Theonasy.

Munthali gave Nyasa Big Bullets the lead after only 2 minutes to take a 1-0 lead heading to the mandatory halfway break.

Action between Nyasa Big Bullets and Azam at the Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi

Nyasulu conceded an own goal in the 67th minute as Azam made amends.

Six minutes later, Theonasy gave Azam the lead for the first time in the game.

The joy was however short-lived when Munthali got his second on the day with 12 minutes to play.

The extra added 30 minutes had no goals to show before penalties were called to determine the winner of the tie.

Yamikani Fodya, Hassan Kajoke, Fantastic Kayira, and Nickson Nyasulu were all on target for Nyasa Big Bullets in the tense shootout.

Only Gabeya had his penalty saved by Azam goalkeeper Benedict Haule

Theonasy and Mwaikenda scored for Azam as Gadafi Said and Abdulrazak Hamza missed.

The match was graced by the CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba as well as CECAFA and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will watch the final between Express and Nyasa Big Bullets. Motsepe will first have a meeting with all 11 FA Presidents within the CECAFA region.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $30,000, runners-up ($20,000), and $10,000 for the third-placed team (either Azam or KMKM).