Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named the provisional team of 31 players set for a training camp in Jordan, an International friendly match against Ethiopia, and the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya.

This preliminary squad has 4 goalkeepers, 11 defenders, 9 midfielders, and 7 forwards.

It is the maiden summon for Mbarara City’s Jude Ssemugabi.

The battle for ball possession between Sharif Kimbowa and Nicholas Kasozi

Kyetume midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), and KCCA’s Aboubakar Gift Ali are among the faces that bounce back to the national team fold.

Others are; Denis Iguma, defender Hassan Mohammod, and Martin Kizza.

The team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel on Saturday after mandatory COVID19 tests with the first session expected to be held on Monday.

After the friendly game against Ethiopia, the Uganda Cranes contingent will then move to Nairobi, Kenya on 31st August ahead of the first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game against the Harambee Stars.

Uganda is in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers alongside Kenya, Rwanda and Mali.

Preliminary Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express ), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Denis Iguma (KCCA)

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC), Martin Kizza (Express FC)