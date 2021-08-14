2021 Cecafa Kagame Cup

Final: Express 1-0 Nyasa Big Bullets

Express Football Club has won the 2021 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

The Red Eagles beat guest side Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi 1-0 on Saturday night at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium thanks to a first half goal from Martin Kizza.

Both sides started the game with caution but ten minutes in the game started opening up with Express the better team. Kizza overran a dribble drifting in from the left while at the other end Gomezhani Chirwa blasted his effort wide.

Eric Kambale did the donkey work win possession and passed to Muzamir Mutyaba who played a one touch back to Kambale who played Kizza through and the winger squeezed the ball at the near post to give Express the lead in the 21st minute.

Big Bullets danger man Bright Munthali had a chance to draw the Malawians level in the 35th minute after being released by Adepoju Babatunde but his effort from went just wide of the post.

Pace forward Babatunde saw his goal at the stroke of halftime disallowed for offside as Express took the slim lead into the break.

The Red Eagles head coach Wasswa Bbosa replaced George Senkaaba with Charles Musiige and the midfielder shortly joined Murushid Juuko in the referee’s book.

Bbosa’s opposite number Peter Mponda sent Hassan Kajoke on for McFallen Mgwira. Kajoke nearly found the equalizer but his header off Babatunde’s ball was blocked and cleared out of danger.

Bbosa added more steel in the midfield to protect the lead with the introduction of Abel Eturude for Mutyaba with 30 minutes to play. The assistant captain was later booked.

Chimwemwe Idana had a shot at goal that was easily collected by Joel Mutakubwa as Big Bullets searched for the equalizer that was never found with Express sitting deep in their half.

It’s Express’ maiden regional clubs title.