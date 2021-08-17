Arua Hill Sports Club capped their entry into the Uganda Premier League with a trophy after emerging Champions of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season.

The Kongolo overcame Tooro United FC in the final on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to clinch the title.

HAIL THE CHAMPIONS: Arua Hill SC players celebrating with the trophy. (Credit: John Batanudde)

It should be noted that the Arua-based outfit ended the season unbeaten in all the 15 games they played.

Despite coming into the final without head coach Hussein Mbalangu who guided them to promotion, Sadiq Ssempigi who was on the touchline did just enough to guide them to victory.

Mbalangu was relieved of his duty a few days back with Livingstone Charles Mbabazi already taking over the role.

In the final, Rashid Kawawa struck home the lone goal of the game with a brilliant finish in the 25th minute and this eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

From L-R: Caesar Okhuti, Baden Mujahid, Rashid Kawaw and Mugalu wheel away in celebration.

Tooro United FC who did not go down without a fight, ended the game with a player less after Patrick Sserunjogi was sent off, four minutes to full-time.

For winning the title, Arua Hill SC received a cash prize of Ush 10M while the runners-up Tooro United FC earned half of that.

Gaddafi FC who came third and also sealed qualification to next season’s Uganda Premier League walked away with Ush 3.5M.

Gaddafi FC players celebrating (Credit: John Batanudde)

Steven Munguchi on loan at Gaddafi FC from URA FC was named the Most Valuable Player of the season.

Stephen Munguchi

The midfielder scored in the playoff final against Proline FC, a game Gaddafi FC won 2-0. The other goal came from Frank Mulimi.

Richard Anyama who was on the bench for the final was named the goalkeeper of the season, collecting 9 clean sheets from 13 games. He only conceded seven in the process.

Goalkeeper of the season, Richard Anyama (Credit: John Batanudde)

Top Scorer Clinton Kamugisha (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nyamityobora FC forward Clinton Kamugisha emerged the top scorer with 12 goals while Ndejje University were awarded with the Fair Play gong.

Mukono District FA Chairman, Mahad Kivumbi receives the Fair Play award on behalf of Ndejje University. (Credit: John Batanudde)

Therefore, Arua Hill SC, Tooro United FC and Gaddafi FC got promoted to the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League.

Prize Money

Champions – Arua Hill SC (UGX 10M)

Runners up – Tooro United FC (UGX 5M)

Third Place – Gaddafi FC (UGX 3.5M)

Fourth Place – Proline FC (UGX 2.5M)

Fifth Place – Blacks Power FC (UGX 1M)

Sixth Place – Nyamityobora FC (UGX 1M)

Fair-play Award – Ndejje University (UGX 2M)

Individual Winners

MVP – Steven Munguchi – Gaddafi FC

Best Goalkeeper – Richard Anyama – Arua Hill SC

Top scorer – Clinton Kamugisha – Nyamityobora FC

Each of the individual award came with a cash prize of UGX 1M and 32-inch Flat Screen.