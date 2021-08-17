FUFA Big League Playoffs Final

Gaddafi FC vs Proline FC – 12:00noon, FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru

Gaddafi FC and Proline FC will go into Tuesday’s clash with one ultimate target and that is earning promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

With Arua Hill SC and Tooro United FC already securing their slots for next season, the third and final promotional slot is up for grabs and that will be decided today at the FUFA Technical Centre.

On Sunday, Gaddafi FC showed their might by overcoming hapless Nyamityobora FC in the first playoff game, winning 4-0. Proline FC on the other hand needed a comeback against stubborn Blacks Power FC to win 2-1, thanks to Brian Umony’s 83rd-minute winner.

Whereas Proline FC have had a back and forth journey to top-flight football and relatively find no hardships in bouncing back whenever they are relegated, against Gaddafi FC, they face a potential banana skin.

The Jinja based side has had a remarkable journey right from the regional league and with the financial muscle of Lt. Col Edrine Ochieng who bankrolls them, they have a strong playing unit that can win any game.

Players like Lawrence Kasadha, Joel Madondo, Mark Bamukyaye, Stephen Mungunchi and Jane Otim who have played in the Uganda Premier League before have the experience and know what it takes to win games.

Youthful coach Hassan Zungu believes he has enough in the armoury to overcome Proline FC, a team he respects because of their history and identity.

“Proline FC is a good team and I’m a big fan of how they play. I have faced them before while at other teams and I know how they play. But I’m confident my players know what is at stake and will fight to ensure we reach the promised land,” he said.

His counterpart, Anthony Bongole expects a tactical and exciting encounter and hopes his charges can overcome a tricky Gaddafi FC side.

“I expect a good game because the two teams have good understanding of the game. I believe we shall have an exciting encounter and hopefully be able to win.”

The final to determine the Champions of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season will also be played on Tuesday in Njeru. Arua Hill SC who topped Rwenzori Group unbeaten will take on Tooro United FC.