FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

2nd September 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

The days are fast knocking by as the long awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers come by.

Uganda Cranes is pooled in group E alongside West Africans Mali as well as two CECAFA member countries Kenya and Rwanda.

Kenya Harambee Stars host the Uganda Cranes on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi in the first duel as Rwanda shall play Mali on the same day.

Team Uganda embarked on preparations with a bulk of players from the domestic league (Uganda Premier League) under the second spell of Serbian coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

Mbarara City’s forward Jude Ssemugabi shoots during the training session on Thursday morning at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

It is now a week when Uganda Cranes camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi with double sessions on the field (at the Lugogo play ground) and in the gym.

Micho is happy that the camp hit full house on Thursday with all the players dedicated and committed.

“We are having a full house and all the players are committed and dedicated; ready to work out in order to get ready physically fit, technically effective and tactically competitive. We are combining all these things in order to reach international competitive form” Micho disclosed.

The players go through the paces at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Combination and formations:

Micho insists that the current situation at hand requires a great combination forged to deliver the best results.

“If you want to write, you have to know the Alphabet and you want to play, there is a combination needed. There is a certain aspect of movements that have been a problem with us. We need to provide variety in offense to be much more dangerous before the goal.We need to have a good balance in attack and defence as the players improve individually, in departments and as a team” Micho added.

Day five of training (Friday, 19th August 2021) will still be a double session with an early morning session at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo before Gym work at 3 PM.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has planned a couple of friendly matches in the middle East and another build up against Ethiopia on 29th August 2021 in preparation for the FIFA World Cup group E match against Kenya in Nairobi.

Patrick Henry Kaddu joins teammates in a stretching drill

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)