After missing out on advancing to the Men’s 100m at the World Athletics U20 Championships, Tarsis Orogot was never going to let another opportunity slip.

Uganda’s fast-rising sprinter advanced to the finals of the 200m on Friday after coming second in Heat 2 of the semifinals, 0.06 seconds behind Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Orogot overcame a slow start and accelerated in the final fifty meters to cross the finish line in 20.37, a National U20 Record.

The 18-year-old was behind Shainer Montoya (Cuba) and Nicholas Fakorede (Nigeria) as well as heat winner Tebogo at the end of the bend but had a strong run on the home stretch to go past the pair.

Orogot recorded the third-fastest time in the semifinals. Nigeria’s Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike breathed through Heat 2 with 20.13.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at 6:10pm.