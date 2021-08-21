Uganda’s Tokyo Olympics medalists Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei, and Jacob Kiplimo are some of the athletes who will compete at the star-studded Eugene meeting of the 2021 Diamond League on Saturday, August 21.

Cheptegei, a gold and silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Kiplimo a bronze medal winner will compete in the Men’s 2 Miles race that has also attracted other Olympic medalists as Paul Chelimo of the USA who won bronze in the 5000m as well as 10000m Olympic champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia.

In the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, golden girl Peruth Chemutai will compete against Olympic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs of the USA as well as world number one and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Hyvin Kiyeng.

Meanwhile, World Champion Halima Nakaayi will battle Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Athing Mu of the USA, silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, and bronze medalist Raevyn Rodgers of the USA in the Women’s 800m.

In the Women’s 1500m, Winnie Nanyondo will be up against two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya who also holds the meeting record as well as Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Laura Muir of Great Britain.

Race Time (EAT)