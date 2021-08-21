Uganda Cricket Association named their final 14 ladies that will represent Uganda at the World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana.

The Qualifiers will take place from September 7th to 20th.

The surprise in the squad was a change in leadership with Immaculate Nakisuyi taking over the captaincy of the team from Kevin Awino. She will be assisted by Allrounder Janet Mbabazi who has been a deputy to Kevin Awino.

Nakisuyi, undoubtedly the best player on the side, will have more responsibility on her shoulders and hopefully, that doesn’t affect their game.

A squad with a lot of experience in it has a great blend of experience with Esther Iloku and Proscovia Alako the exciting youngsters from Soroti Cricket Academy being given their ICC events debuts. Fast bowlers Irene Alumo and Patricia Alumo have also been given their senior national team debuts and either one of them will share the new ball with the experienced Evelyn Anyipo.

The scoring of runs will be a burden for Rachel Ntono, Damalie Busingye, Proscovia Alako, and Naomi Kayondo. Vice-Captain Janet Mbabazi and Stephanie Nampina should be the go-to players when a wicket is needed with the ball and also to supplement the scoring of runs as all-rounders.

Team Captain Immaculate Nakisuyi is the ex-factor for team Uganda and she will be the difference every time Uganda has to get out of a difficult situation. Consy Aweko will carry the slow bowling burden for the side, a role she has done for a very long time as her 4 overs are always very economical something that helps balance the run-scoring and picking of wickets.

This is the first outing for Coach Suraj Karavadra and his assistant Alpha Adowa and the spotlight will be on them to see if they can inspire the massively talented team. The technical team also includes Shamim Nassali as team physiotherapist, Edgar Kazibwe (Psychologist), and Ndejje SSS teacher Lwiza Nabulwala Team Manager.

The squad will remain in isolation and will travel to Botswana on 7th September.

Final 14 Ladies Squad; 1. Rachel Ntono, 2. Damalie Busingye, 3. Proscovia Alako, 4. Ritah Musamali, 5. Naomi Kayondo, 6. Kevin Awino, 7. Esther Ilukor, 8. Stephanie Nampiina, 9. Immaculate Nakisuyi (Captain), 10. Janet Mbabazi (Vice-Captain), 11. Evelyn Anyipo, 12 Irene Alumo, 13. Patricia Malemikia, 14. Consy Aweko.