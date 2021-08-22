Mbarara City Football Club forward Jude Ssemugabi has confessed that the first summon to the national senior team (Uganda Cranes) shocked him.

Ssemugabi was one of the rookies on the team preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, alongside Express’ Arthur Kiggundu.

He takes the honour as a special blessing which he envisages as a stepping stone to achieving a lot more things in life.

Jude Ssemugabi goes through the paces during a training session at Lugogo

Jude Ssemugabi shoots during training for the Uganda Cranes at Lugogo

“I was shocked and happy to be called to the national senior team (Uganda Cranes). This is a great platform to develop further as a player” he noted.

Ssemugabi believes that this summon will further boost his ability to work hard in the domestic league.

“For sure this summon will not leave me alone. I have learnt a lot from the senior players and coaches. Therefore, I would like to maintain the status quo and learn a lot many things” he adds.

He is the last born child in the family of 8 to Leonard Kasujju and Agness Nalweyiso.

Jude Ssemugabi (extreme left) in work outs

Football Career:

Ssemugabi kicked off his football career at Wabigalo sports academy under coaches Kizza and Martin Kawooya.

He then featured at the Lake Victoria soccer academy in Entebbe under coach Allan Kabong.

For four seasons, he played at Kiboga Young FC (Under coach Felix Ssekabuzza) from the local divisions before he poached by Ssingo Ssaza (Under Coach Shafik Bisaso) before making the grade to the Uganda Premier League at Mbarara City Football Club (2018 – Todate) .

Jude Ssemugabi celebrates the goal against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

Detailed Profile:

Role model: Cristiano Ronaldo