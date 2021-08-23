Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club striker Steven Desse Mukwala was named as the best fans’ player of the season, 2020-2021.

Mukwala earned Shs. 10,000,000 courtesy of the telecommunications giants for the achievement.

Currently part of the Uganda Cranes squad in camp (at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi) preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Mukwala appreciated his dear fans for the generous support.

“I am humbled to win the MTN fans’ award of the year. I would like to thank my club, URA Football Club, technical staff and teammates. In a special way, I thank the fans who showered me with the love. I am indeed honored” he spoke.

Steven Mukwala celebrates after scoring against UPDF at Bombo (Credit: URA FC Media)

L-R: Patrick Ochieng, Henry Mayeku (holding Mukwala’s trophy) and Mujib Kasule (Credit: Sanyuka Television)

The victor was ably represented by the club CEO Henry Mayeku and communications director Patrick Ochieng.

Mukwala was URA’s top scorer with 14 goals to his name as the tax collectors finished second in the league behind champions Express as the league was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic second wave.

He was two goals shy of the league top scorer, Yunus Sentamu (Vipers) and a goal behind Express’ Eric Kenzo Kambale.

MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Somdev Sen retaliated their undying love for sports and pointed out the huge potentiality that Uganda has in sports as a country.

MTN has always been a supporter of sports. We strongly believe that Uganda has a lot of potential in sports. Somdev Sen, Chief Marketing Officer

Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda Marketing Officer (Credit: Sanyuka Television)

Other winners:

Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa was named the fans’ coach of the season.

Bbosa guided Express to the league crown, their 7th overall in the club’s history.

Wasswa Bbosa shows off his award (Credit: Sanyuka Television)

“I would like to thank MTN Uganda for such awards. I also want to thank my team Express FC, the management, players and fans for voting me as best coach” Bbosa who also earned Shs. 10,000,000 appreciated.

Express fans’ brigade tagged as “Mukwano gw’abangi” were the best fans’ club in the season and earned Shs 30,000,000.

Richard Esingu receives the dummy from Joe Kigozi, the Sanyuka Television general manager (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

Richard Esingu earned Shs. 1,500,000 as the best fan of the season.

David Luyima and Godfrey Male were first and second runners up to pocket 1,000,000 and 500,000 respectively.

Xavier Masereka was named the staff of the year and earned Shs. 1,000,000.

Former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) vice Ritah Aliguma and Desire Derekford Mugumisa co-hosted this colourful event.