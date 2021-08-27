Viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing one of Africa’s top footballers, Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, in key Premier League action on Sunday 29 August 2021.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

Dennis is a newcomer to the Premier League, having only joined newly-promoted Watford from Club Brugge in Belgium in June of this year, but he made an immediate impact on the English top flight by scoring on debut in a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

The Super Eagles star led the line superbly for Xisco Munoz’s team and notably enjoyed a great understanding with fellow West African attacker, Ismaila Sarr of Senegal. The win over the Villans also saw debuts for two other Nigerians, defender William Troost-Ekong and midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo.

The 23-year-old Dennis has explained his happiness at opening his goal account for Watford and further shed light on his deadly combination with Sarr, which put Villa to the sword.

“I will remember this for all my life, I am really happy, I am really, really happy, I am speechless, I don’t know what to say, I am just really happy,” he said.

“I think we will do wonders together [me and Sarr], we train together in training, we always train together and I know the combination will be very important for me if I am going to be the number nine for the team, so I am really happy with the combination. As I said before, it is a process and I am very happy we started in a good way.”

He added, “If you look at our squad, we are full of energy and I am very happy for the win because we have been working hard together in pre-season, so I am happy we gave the fans a good performance and they have gone home smiling.”

The Sarr-Dennis combination also caught the eye of manager Munoz, who expects more to come from their link-up: “We tried to create space for Dennis and Sarr. It was a brilliant game as we could’ve scored more. We know how well he [Sarr] can play, and we know he is a top player. If he has space, he can beat anyone. I think Sarr, Dennis, and [Ken] Sema understand how to attack the space.”

Dennis will hope to find the net again for the Hornets when they head to London to face Tottenham Hotspur, with the Sunday afternoon clash LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

See Emmanuel Dennis in the following match live on SuperSport:

Sunday 29 August

15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1