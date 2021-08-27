Vipers SC have appointed Roberto Oliviera Gonçalves do Carmo as their new head coach

The former Brazilian international has signed a three year deal with the four time league champions and will be deputized by Portuguese Marcelo Cardoso.

Denis Luganda, the legal Director at Vipers SC revealed that over eighty four applications were received and a long process has led to what the club feels is the best choice.

“We received 84 submissions of interested parties from all over the world including Uganda who felt had requirements who felt they deserved the job,” said Luganda.

“We went through all applicants using the committee set up for the job and 13 shortlisted were shortlisted. Interviews were conducted – some physical and others virtual and we believe we got the right choice.”

Club President Lawrence Mulindwa thanked the people in the process of identifying the tactician who he described as one with the qualities the club has always wanted.

“I want to thank whoever has been involved in the process and we got the right candidate. We needed a coach with strategic and leadership skills – innovative and will give strategic direction to the club to ensure the vision and mission of the club are achieved.

“We needed a coach who could bring a fundamental change to the club, one with a strong winning mentality as we aim to become the number one club on the continent.”

Vipers SC and Mulindwa are known for sacking coaches without giving them time but this time, the

“It’s not a mere change of guard but a real marriage this time round.”

The Brazilian who has coached in Rwanda (Rayon Sport), Angola, Tunisia stated that he is here to win and with an exciting philosophy.

“I came here to be champion. We have the same direction with the Vipers. My philosophy is good football and attacking football with good balance between young and experienced players.”

Detailed Profile:

Full name: Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo

Date of Birth: 22nd June 1960Place of Birth: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Playing Career:

1978–1982: Fluminense (Brazil)1983: Flamengo (Brazil)

1984: Palmeiras (Brazil)

1985–1986: Flamengo (Brazil)

1987: Internacional (Brazil)

1988: Sport (Brazil)

1989: Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)

1989–1993: Nacional (Portugal)

1994–1995: Grössembacher (Brazil)

National team: Brazil (1980)

Clubs managed:

1995: Grössembacher (Brazil)

1995–1997: Rio Branco (Brazil)

1998–1999: Brasil de Pelotas (Brazil)

1999–2000: São Bento (Brazil)

2000–2002: Fluminense (Brazil)

2003: Clube de Regatas Brasil (Brazil)

2003–2004: Centro Sportivo Alagoano (Brazil)

2004: America (Brazil)

2004–2005: Rio Branco (Brazil)

2005–2008: Stade Tunisien (Tunisia)

2008–2009: Kazma (Kuwait)

2009: Al-Shamal (Qatar)

2009–2010: Hammam-Sousse (Tunisia)

2010–2011: Legião (Brazil)

2012–2013: Stade Gabèsien (Tunisia)

2013–2014: Grombalia Sports (Tunisia)

2014–2016: Atlético Sport Aviação (Angola)

2018–2019: Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

2020 -2021 Gor Mahia Head Coach (Kenya)

2021 – Vipers