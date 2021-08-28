Chippa United and Uganda Cranes and Chippa United Football Club goalkeeper Isima Watenga has tagged the opportunity to play for the national team as a complete life blessing.

“It is a special moment and big blessing to serve the national team (Uganda Cranes)” Watenga disclosed.

Alongside Super Sport United midfielder Moses Waiswa, Watenga joined the teammates in Bahir Dar city, Ethiopia ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifiers against Kenya (away) and Mali (home).

Moses Waiswa (left) and goalkeeper Isima Watenga at Bahir Dar International Stadium

The lanky towering shot stopper was recalled to the national team fold against South Africa as Uganda Cranes fell 3-2 in an international build up in June 2021.

He is expected to fill the void left by Denis Onyango who has since retired.

This task, however, will not come on a silver platter as the country has many available options in the goalkeeping department as Salim Jamal Magoola, Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, James Alitho, Robert Odongkara, Benjamin Ochan and many others.

Watenga believes with teamwork, the task at hand of guiding Uganda Cranes to the FIFA World Cup will be accompolished.

“I am happy to join my brothers and teammates, many of whom I grew up playing with. I am more than ready to serve my country” Watenga added.

L-R: Joel Mutakubwa, Isima Watenga and Charles Lukwago in training

Uganda Cranes face Ethiopia Walia Stars in Sunday’s international build up as a precursor to the FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against Kenya on 2nd September 2021.

Four days later, Uganda will play Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 6th September 2021.

Isima Watenga serves the ball with a slicing half volley

Team Delegation in Ethiopia:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Tadeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Officials: