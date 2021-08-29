Forward Mahad Kayondo has joined a new club in Romania.

Kayondo signed a two year deal at Club Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Deva, a third tier entity earlier this week.

He crosses over from Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda which he had joined in 2020.

This is the third club for the Ugandan in Romanian football having also played at Asociația Club Sportiv (ACS) Poli Timișoara in 2018-2020 having joined from Uganda’s Ndejje University.

Mahad Kayondo signs the binding documentations

For starters, Club Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Deva is based in Deva city and host their home games at the 4000 seater Stadionul Cetate I.

He made his debut on a bright and positive note as CSM Deva won convincingly 3-0 on the road away to Vointa Lupac during the opening day of the 2021-2022 season on Saturday, 28th August 2021.

Up-next will be a home debut before the passionate fans when CSM Deva play host to Jiul Petrosani on September 4th 2021 in Deva city, situated on the left bank of the Mureș River.

Kayondo is the elder brother of Vipers and Uganda Cranes as well as U-20 left back Abdul Aziizi Kayondo.

Both players are represented by former Uganda Cranes striker Andrew Eugene Sepuya under the Sepuya Inc Agency.

After Sepuya, who was playing at FC Petrolul Ploiești in 2011, Kayondo and midfielder William Luwagga Kizito are the other two Ugandans to play in the Romanian league.

Luwagga featured for Clubul Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Politehnica Lași in the 2018 season.