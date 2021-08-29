FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi

In a bid to ensure proper planning and safe arrival for the Uganda Cranes delegation in Nairobi, Kenya, the advance party headed by the national teams’ officer Paul Mukatabala has already set foot in the city.

On Saturday evening, Mukatabala left Bahir Dar city where the Uganda Cranes is currently pitched via Addis Ababa for Nairobi.

He is expected to ensure smooth arrival of all the members on team Uganda in Kenya right from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport through to the check-in procedure at the hotel, booking of training venues and any other logistical tasks.

Paul Mukatabala (left) with an official from the Ethiopian Football Federation moments after arrival in Bahir Dar city on Thursday.

The former Uganda Cranes, Sports Club Villa and Victors exciting playmaker had also traveled with the team in Ethiopia as he ensured the day-to-day running of all affairs on time.

Uganda Cranes is set to play Ethiopia in an international build up game on Sunday afternoon (2 PM, kick off – East African Standard Time).

This international build up is a precursor to the upcoming FIFA World Cup group E qualifier between the two traditional rivals during the East African derby on 2nd September 2021 at Nyayo International Stadium.

Four days later, Uganda Cranes will face Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District.