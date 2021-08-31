CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers 2021

Tuesday, 31 st August 2021 | 4PM

August 2021 | 4PM Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

Lady Doves vs Simba Queens

Lady Doves will return to action on Tuesday as they take on Tanzania’s Simba Queens in their second group game at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers.

Despite earning a comfortable victory against hapless FAD FC from Djibouti, the first realistic challenge for the FUFA Women Super League Champions will come today against Simba Queens.

Simba Queens equally had a perfect start in their opening game, obliterating PVP FC from Burundi 4-1.

Lady Doves associate coach Rajab Buyinza is aware of the threat that Simba Queens pose but he is confident the players can overcome and secure maximum points.

“We want to earn an automatic slot which means winning against Simba Queens today. We take each game as a final and there is no room for complacency,” he said.

Buyinza is unfazed by the injury concern on influential striker Fazila Ikwaput who sat out in Monday’s training session.

“It is a decision we took as coaches to rest her because she got a knock in our first game but I’m confident she will be ready for the game today,” he added.

Ikwaput scored twice as Lady Doves outwitted FAD FC in the opening game on Saturday.

The winner of today’s contest will guarantee their slot into the Semifinals with two teams advancing from the two groups.