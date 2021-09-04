Visitors Kenya didn’t break enough sweat enroute to a 78 run win over their hosts Kenya.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat 1st a decision that didn’t seem to work in their favour.

Alex Obanda took to the liking of debutant Harsh Panchal’s bowling hitting him for a couple of boundaries.

The introduction of Kenneth Waiswa stopped the run flow for a while.

Alex Obanda (73) and Irfan Karim (72) were destroyers in chief as their partnership built a platform for a late charge from the lower order.

Kenya posted a commanding 306/7 in their 50 overs, Henry Ssenyondo (3/42) and Brian Masaba (2/42) the most economical bowlers.

In the chase the home team didn’t even get out 1st gear pegged back immediately by the experienced Nehemiah Odhiambo who got both Simon Ssesazi and Arnold Otwani to nick behind.

With Uganda rearing at 2/2 youngster Frank Akankwasa and Shahzad Kamal did some repair work but the latter fell in the at 44/2.



Frank Akankwasa (41) held fort for a while as he tried to find partners and the only willing partner was Riazat Ali Shah (74) and Kenneth Waiswa (17) who put in some shift.

Bilal Hassun (23) and Fred Achellam (24) delivered some nasty blows at the end but the writing was already on the wall for team Uganda.

In the end they folded for 228 with four balls to spare a respectable total but far from reality.

Nehemiah Odhiambo with 4/15 the pick of the Kenyan bowlers. Uganda will have to pick itself up tomorrow aganist the same opposition on the same ground.

Kenya have their tails up taking a 1 nil lead in the three match ODI series.