Pre-season friendly match:

Gaddafi 0-2 Vipers

Vipers Sports Club made easy work of the newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Gaddafi with a 2-0 win on Saturday, 11th September 2021 in Jinja city.

A goal in each in half from midfielder David Bagoole inspired the Venoms to the much desired win, the first for new coach Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves since taking over from Paul Kiwanuka two weeks ago.

A first half substitute for Karim Watambala in the 24th minute, Bagoole’s first goal arrived in the 37th minute with the second coming 20 minutes from full time.

An aerial contest won by Ceaser Manzoki Lobi (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Congolese towering forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki set up Bagoole for the first goal with the left foot before Richard Basangwa turned provided for the second strike.

Vipers welcomed back some of the players from Uganda Cranes duty (international build up and FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Kenya and Mali) as holding midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ibrahim Orit, Richard Basangwa and Milton Karisa.

Both sides utilized the build up as a precursor for the new season (2021-2022), commencing with the Pilsner Super 8 tourney.

Richard Basangwa in action against Gadaffi right back Ibrahim Massa (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Gaddafi XI Vs Vipers (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Vipers XI Vs Gaddafi (Credit: Vipers FC Media)

Gaddafi under head coach Hassan Zungu made great use of this build to accord playing time to new players on board like the dread-locked midfielder Jamaldin Buchochera.

Also, Vipers will use this practice match to prepare for the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final clash against Police at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in a week’s time.

This was a great game for us. Vipers overloaded the midfield especially in the first half and in the second half they changed the format as they launched the long ball to their target man and we also adjusted accordingly. We have been working upon strength and power. We still have a lot to work on because this was the second week of training. Hassan Zzungu, head coach Gaddafi Football Club

Gaddafi right back Ibrahim Massa executes a throw-in (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)