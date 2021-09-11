Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club confirmed the appointment of experienced tactician Sam Timbe as their manager for a period of one year.

“URA FC can confirm that CAF “A” licensed football tactician Sam Timbe will join the technical management team in the capacity of team manager for the next one year.” a club statement revealed.

This followed an earlier report published by Kawowo Sports relating to this development.

Timbe is a well decorated coach having won the CECAFA Kagame Cup with Sports Club Villa (2005), Police FC (2006), Rwanda’s Atraco (2009) and Tanzania’s Young Africans (2011).

He also had spells with Malaysia premier league side, Persatuan Bolasepak Sarawak Football Club as well as Sofapaka and Tusker FC (Kenya).

Timbe won national titles in Rwanda and Tanzania too.

Sam Timbe points to the URA Football Club badge (Credit: URA FC Media)

Complete Backroom staff:

Timbe is will work alongside Simeon Masaba (head coach), Robert Mukasa (assistant coach), Steven Billy Kiggundu (goalkeeper coach), Edward Ssali (physical trainer) and Bryon Okuba as the Strength and conditioning coach.

Simeon Masaba on club duties during a URA training session at Homesdallen playground in Gayaza (Credit: URA FC Media)

Edward Biano Ssali shows off the URA Football Club jersey (Credit: URA FC Media)

Bryon Okuba is the new strength and conditioning coach at URA Football Club (Credit: URA FC Media)

The immediate task at hand for Timbe and the rest of the technical staff will be a continental assignment to host Ethiopian Coffee in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup Preliminary round fixture.

This duel will take place on Sunday, September 12th at the St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

For starters, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club was founded in 1997.

They later merged with Buganda regional entity Lyantonde Football Club in 2001 before attaining promotion to play in the Uganda Premier League in the subsequent year.

Over the years, the tax collectors have won the Ugandan Premier League four times (2006, 2006–07, 2008–09, 2010–11) and the Uganda Cup three times (2005, 2011–12, 2013–14).