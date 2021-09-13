“Ekiri e Lugogo!” This is a catch phrase uttered to loosely translate about the current state of affairs at Lugogo, home of the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club

KCCA and vastly experienced goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan have a special spiritual bond.

This is a special bond that was blessed on earth, mended in Heaven and eye catching as the shot stopper’s lovely drop balls during restart of play.

For the third stint, Ochan will be playing at the club, his childhood dream since the Entebbe Young Academy times at Kiwafu back in the days on the beautiful Lake Victoria peninsular town of Entebbe.

Benjamin Ochan at KCCA in 2017 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Ochan first featured for KCCA during the 2008-2009 season before departing for the murky professional waters in South Africa at Bloemfontein Celtic.

The second spell happened between 2015-2018 where he also landed the golden opportunity to captain this giant side.

Now, Ochan returns to Lugogo for the third spell after expedition in Zambia and Kenya with Kabwe Warriors and AFC Leopards respectively.

Benjamin Ochan Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He is much traveled and returns “home” with the enviable experience that no money can purchase on this earth.

Ochan’s youth career witnessed him rise through the ranks at Entebbe Young Academy, Kampala Kids League (KKL) and Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening (2007).

He also played at Uganda’s most successful club, SC Villa (2011-2012), the defunct Sports Club Victoria University under Morley Byekwaso (2013-2014) before his KCCA second stint (2015-2018), Kabwe Warriors and lately the two seasons in Kenya at AFC Leopards.

His official unveiling came in style via the new normal methodology on the famous KCCA FC Sanyuka TV show broadcast to the 44,000,000 million Ugandans plus and beyond.

For the Uganda Cranes, Ochan has already earned 17 caps and already featured at two CHAN championships 2014 (South Africa) and 2018 (Morocco).

L-R: Denis Onyango, Benjamin Ochan, Robert Odongkara and Isma Watenga during a Uganda Cranes training session. Onyango retired and the three remain in contention Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Therefore, the KCCA opportunity is another platform to work his way back to the national team fold.

A staunch Christian by faith, Ochan boosts the KCCA goalkeeping department that recently lost Hassan Matovu to Soltilo Bright Stars.

He will definitely claim the number one slot in the department ahead of an another Entebbe Katabi product Ali Mwerusi as well as Derrick Ochan, formerly at Vipers and Police.

Benjamin Ochan in the gym working on the upper body muscles Credit:

Personal Honours:

Ochan has some silverware for the hard toiled effort ranging from countless trophies on the global stage during the youthful days with KKL in the Tivoli and Gothia Cups.

He also won two Uganda Premier League titles in 2015-16 and 2016-2017 seasons with KCCA.

He had earlier guided Sports Club Victoria University to the CECAFA Nile Basin Cup in 2014.

Ochan also won the Uganda Cup in 2016-2017 season with KCCA as the second vice captain.

In 2017, Ochan saved two penalties against Egyptian side Al Masry and scored the winner as KCCA made the group stages of CAF Confederation Cup for the very first time.

Bandwagon of recruits:

Benjamin Ochan joins other new signings at the club as the enterprising midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, left back Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja (forward), Emmanuel Wasswa (midfielder), Geoffrey Wasswa (defender), Usama Arafati (attacker), Innocent Wafula (right back), Rogers Mato (attacker) and the Ochan entity, Derrick (goalkeeper).

The club also promoted youngsters Elvis Mwanje and Juma Ibrahim from the junior ranks.

Christened as “Benja”, Ochan officially commences training on Monday, 13th September 2021 as the club envisages him as team captain once again for his unquestionable leadership abilities.

Departures:

KCCA released several players as Moses Aliro, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Filbert Obenchan, Moses Kalanzi, Hassan Matovu (goalkeeper) and lately Juma Balinya.

Former captain Charles Lukwago is on his way to Ethiopian side, St George.