SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 1 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled to run on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 September 2021.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The group stage already got underway on Monday 6 September with Galatasaray v Lazio and Lokomotiv Moscow v Olympique Marseille (due to scheduling constraints), while Wednesday 15 September sees Spartak Moscow host Legia Warsaw.

Thursday 16 September is then a busy evening across Europe, with 13 matches being played. The pick is definitely the meeting of Leicester City and Napoli at the King Power Stadium for their Group C opener.

“The English teams are very difficult, but we will embrace the challenge,” said Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. “We have made progress so far this season and our performances in the Europa League will be a further measuring stick.”

West Ham United and their fans will be thrilled to be returning to European competition, with manager David Moyes looking forward to the experience – which will start with a trip to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb.

“We’re really excited. We watched the draw, and watching the teams come out of the pots the biggest thrill was seeing West Ham in one of the pots, back in Europe and getting supporters back at the games hopefully as well,” said Moyes.

“Hopefully we can get them to the away games as well as being at London Stadium, and for us it’s a great opportunity. The players earned it with their performances last year – they played so well throughout the season and, rightly so, they’ve merited a place in European competition.”

The meeting of PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad is another key clash, as is the visit of Scottish giants Celtic to Seville to face Real Betis: “Looking at the calibre of the teams we’re going to be up against, I’m super excited,” said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

“We obviously missed out on the Champions League this year, but you see the calibre of the teams in all of the groups in the Europa League – there’s some fantastic opponents, pedigree, tradition and history. We’re going to be up against it and I’m sure all of the players and everyone at the club is looking forward to it.”

Celtic’s arch rivals Rangers will be at home to Olympique Lyon, Monaco face Austria’s Sturm Graz, and Portugal’s Sporting Braga will chase an away win at Serbia’s Red Star, also known as Crvena Zvezda.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details, 15-16 September 2021

All times CAT

Wednesday 15 September

16:30: Spartak Moscow v Legia Warsaw – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Thursday 16 September

18:45: Red Star v Sporting Braga – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:45: Real Betis v Celtic – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:45: Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Rangers v Lyon – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: PSV v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: Monaco v Sturm Graz – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

21:00: Leicester City v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Olympiakos v Antwerp – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2