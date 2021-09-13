Lothar Matthias (not the legendary Germany International, 1990 FIFA World Cup and 1991 Ballor Dor winner) will play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the coming 2021-2022 season.

And, unlike the German legend who was a libero, the Uganda version is a central midfielder.

Lothar Matthias the Ugandan has a third name tag; Okwalinga.

He was officially announced via the club official social medial platforms on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Lothar Mathias Okwalinga jubilates after signing the employment contract (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Media)

Welcome to SOLTILO Bright Stars FC Matthias Lothar Okwalinga.



Matthias is a central midfielder.#SBSUpdates #LetsShine pic.twitter.com/g0GQmSorwk — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) September 13, 2021

Lothar Mathias Okwalinga (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Media)

Others signings:

The club has also brought on a couple of other players as goalkeeper Hassan Matovu Muyomba, Isa Bugembe, Fiat Cleophas and Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya penned a long term contract and the technical team was further boosted by Richard Luyima who joined as a Fitness and performance coach.