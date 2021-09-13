Lothar Matthias Okwalinga happily signs the binding documentations at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars FC Media)

Lothar Matthias (not the legendary Germany International, 1990 FIFA World Cup and 1991 Ballor Dor winner) will play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the coming 2021-2022 season.

And, unlike the German legend who was a libero, the Uganda version is a central midfielder.

Lothar Matthias the Ugandan has a third name tag; Okwalinga.

He was officially announced via the club official social medial platforms on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Lothar Mathias Okwalinga jubilates after signing the employment contract
Lothar Mathias Okwalinga (Credit: Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club Media)

Others signings:

The club has also brought on a couple of other players as goalkeeper Hassan Matovu Muyomba, Isa Bugembe, Fiat Cleophas and Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya penned a long term contract and the technical team was further boosted by Richard Luyima who joined as a Fitness and performance coach.

