Lothar Matthias (not the legendary Germany International, 1990 FIFA World Cup and 1991 Ballor Dor winner) will play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the coming 2021-2022 season.
And, unlike the German legend who was a libero, the Uganda version is a central midfielder.
Lothar Matthias the Ugandan has a third name tag; Okwalinga.
He was officially announced via the club official social medial platforms on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Others signings:
The club has also brought on a couple of other players as goalkeeper Hassan Matovu Muyomba, Isa Bugembe, Fiat Cleophas and Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya penned a long term contract and the technical team was further boosted by Richard Luyima who joined as a Fitness and performance coach.