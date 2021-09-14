Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has confirmed the appointment of Uganda’s CAF Stadium inspector Ivan Bayige Kintu and the CAF Club Licensing Senior Manager Muhammad Feizal Sidat (from Mozambique) for the re-inspection visit of the Al Hilal and El Obeid stadia in Sudan.

This is in preparation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers Match Days 3 and 4.

Raul Chipenda, the CAF Development Director made the confirmations.

In preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers match day 3 & 4 to be played in October, CAF has decided to carry out an independent stadium reinspection visit to reassess and verify the current status of Al Hilal Stadium and El Obeid Stadium. Upon conclusion of the CAF inspection mission and based on the current stadium compliance status, a final decision will be taken by CAF regarding the approval of the stadium and the location of the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – African qualifiers match day 3 & 4. CAF Club Licensing Senior Manager – Mr. Muhammad Feizal Sidat (Mozambique) and CAF Stadium Inspector (Ivan Bayige Kintu) have been appointed in this regard. Raul Chipenda, the CAF Development Director.

The inspection visit will take place between the 15th and 17th September 2021.

Conditions Attached:

The Sudan Football Association is requested to ensure that active local SIM Cards with internet data must be provided for the inspector, the stadium inspection visit should take place in a setting as similar as possible to a match day with all equipment available in the stadium. Most importantly, the pitch must be cut according to match day standard, it must be fully marked, goalposts, benches and other equipment must be in place.

Also, a professional photographer or videographer must be present during the inspection in the stadium facilities, the Sudan Football Association club licensing manager must be present during the entire stadium inspection visit, the stadium manager and groundsman must be present during the stadium inspection visit.

He or she must carry all the necessary keys to access all areas of the stadium without exception, representatives of the stadium owner and the applicable local authority and football body must be present (i.e. Government or FA).

CAF will cover the international travel costs and the mission indemnities for the designated “CAF Stadium Inspectors”.

The Sudan Football Association will be required to cover the visa fees, internal transportation, meals, accommodation (minimum 4-star hotel) and the return PCR Test before departure for the CAF inspectors.

The Sudan Football Association must also ensure that one full day is allocated to the stadium, especially in the case of a stadium having floodlights, as the CAF inspector will be obliged to inspect the stadium in daylight and also at night in order to inspect the floodlights.