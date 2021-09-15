Despite the unsolved leadership woes, Uganda’s most successful football club, SC Villa continues to prepare their technical and playing dockets prior to the virgin upcoming season.

The Jogoos have signed a number of players and also hired Petros Koukouras from Greece as their head coach ahead of the kick off for the 2021-2022 season for the next three years.

Koukouras is expected to arrive in the country at Entebbe International Airport from Thessaloniki city, Greece on the morning of Thursday, 16th September 2021 aboard Turkish Airlines on flight TK 606.

The UEFA A (Diploma) qualified coach is also a member of the FA Licensed coaches’ club and holds a Masters in strength and conditioning.

Koukouras is expected to take over the head coach slot from Edward Kaziba who had been at the club for the previous two seasons.

He graduated from the University of Greenwich with a Bachelors in Sports Science (2006-2009) and later a masters in strength and conditioning (2011-2012).

Petros Koukouras on duty at South Sudan National Team

Koukouras is fluent in English, Italian, French and Greek.

He has previously handled several teams as Apollon Kalamarias (2015), Desn Youth Football Club in Guangdong – China (2016 to 2018), Real Madrid Foundation Clinics (February 2018), Pacific Heroes (2018-2019) and lately South Sudan National team (2019-2021).

The Greek joins the long list of foreign coaches to handle Sports Club Villa as English-man Geoff Hudson (1988-1991), Serbia’s Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic (2002-2004), Serbian Zivojnov Srdjan (2010–2011) and lately Antonio Flores (2015) from Spain.

It remains to be seen about the confirmations of Koukouras’ backroom staff.

For starters, Sports Club Villa has won 16 Uganda Premier League titles, 9 Uganda Cups and 3 CECAFA Kagame Cup trophies.