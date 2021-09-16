FUFA Big League entity Blacks Power Football Club has hired the services of Vialli Bainomugisha as head coach.

The CAF “B” certified tactician agreed with the Bukedea based club management for a two year employment contract.

He is expected to commence official duties on Saturday, 18th September 2021.

Bainomugisha, 44, has been unemployed since parting ways with West Nile Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka Football Club last season.

He is best known for his sophisticated training methodologies, vast research techniques, winning mentality, man-management skills and never say die altitude has often elevated him above the bare minimum.

Bainomugisha is calm in approach, hands-on and intelligent with varying ideas on how to handle demanding match situations.

He is expected to work alongside Jamadah Magaasi as assistant coach.

This vastly knowledgeable as well as experienced tactician has in the past also handled Lweza (FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League), Kisubi United (Buganda Region), Water (FUFA Big League), Mbarara City (Uganda Premier League), Buweekula Ssaza, second tier Kigezi Home Boyz in Kabale and lately Onduparaka Football Club.

He replaces Johnny Ongodia who had handled the club at some stage last season before he resigned.