Football players like most sportsmen undergo a systematic metamorphosis system of development.

From infantry when the youngsters first kick the ball, they later learn how to control, pass, dribble, head and shoot as well as the other skills of football.

Defender Ashraf Mbaziira, 19, is one of the millions of footballers in the entire world who are desperate to make ends meet by working hard for that treasured break even moment.

Ashraf Mbaziira

Mbaziira, in an exclusive interview boldly attests that his efforts in life are now geared towards transcending to a professional footballer.

“I work so hard during personal and team training sessions because I want to succeed as a professional footballer” Mbaziira, a defender confesses.

Early life:

Mbaziira is the 3rd born child in the family of 6 to Yasin Kiyemba and Faridah Nansubuga.

He was born at the Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala city.

Out of the six children, Mbaziira is the only footballer in the family.

Kajjansi United team (Mbaziira is standing third from left)

He studied at three different schools from primary to secondary level.

He commenced his elementary education at All Saints Primary School, Lweza for P1 to P7; Zzana Mixed (S1-S3) and Standard High School, Zzana (S4, S5 and S6).

Mbaziira started the football career during primary school and continued to the secondary school before he elevated to club football in the latter years.

He has since played at Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League), Wakiso Giants (FUFA Big League) and lately Kajjansi United Football Club in the Buganda Regional League (third division).

Celebrations at Kajjansi United Football Club

Murushid Juuko, Express and Uganda Cranes defender. He is role model for Ashraf Mbaziira

Murushid Juuko Inspiration:

All budding footballers are in a way or another inspired by established icons in the game.

Domestically, Mbaziira was inspired by Uganda Cranes and Express center Murushid Juuko.

On the global scene, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Spain national team defender Sergio Ramos is his pick.

Any day, any time; Mbaziira’s favourite food remains rice with well-prepared chicken and juice.

Ashraf Mbaziira in training at Wakiso Giants Football Club

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Ashraf Mbaziira

Ashraf Mbaziira Parents: Yasin Kiyemba and Faridah Nansubuga

Yasin Kiyemba and Faridah Nansubuga Date of Birth : 3 rd September 2002

: 3 September 2002 Place of Birth : Mulago Hospital, Kampala City

: Mulago Hospital, Kampala City Education : All Saints Primary School, Lweza (P1-P7), Zzana Mixed School (S1-S3), Standard High School, Zzana (S4, S5, S6)

: All Saints Primary School, Lweza (P1-P7), Zzana Mixed School (S1-S3), Standard High School, Zzana (S4, S5, S6) Strong Foot: Right

Right Key Attributes: Good game reading, Excellent ball interception, man-marking skills and ball distribution

Good game reading, Excellent ball interception, man-marking skills and ball distribution Football Career: Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League), Wakiso Giants (FUFA Big League), Kajjansi United Football Club (Buganda Regional League)

Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League), Wakiso Giants (FUFA Big League), Kajjansi United Football Club (Buganda Regional League) Role models : Murushid Juuko (Express and Uganda Cranes), Sergio Ramos (PSG and Spain National Team)

: Murushid Juuko (Express and Uganda Cranes), Sergio Ramos (PSG and Spain National Team) Favourite Dish: Rice and Chicken with Juice