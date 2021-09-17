The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has announced the appointment of Simon James Yor as the provisional head coach for the national men football team, Bright Star.

Yor is expected to work alongside Manowa Deng (assistant coach), Peter Nicola Orat (fitness coach) and Charles Sebit as goalkeeping coach.

Simon James Yor

The immediate task in thy mist will be the international build up match against the Egypt national team on 30th September 2021 in Cairo city.

Other coaches:

Since 2009, the South Sudan national football team has been coached by a number of coach as English man Stephen Constantine (2009 – 2011), Malesh Soro (2011-2012), Ismail Balanga (2012 and 2013-2014), Serbian Zoran Dordevic (2012-2013), Samuel Salyi Lolaku (2014), South Korean Lee Sung Jea (2014-2015), Uganda’s Leo Adraa (2015-2016), Joseph Malesh (2016), Elya Wako (2017), Bilal Felix Komoyangi (2017-2018), Algerian Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek (2018), Ramsey Sebit (2018, caretaker) and lately German Cyprian Besong Ashu (2019-2021).

For starters, South Sudan is ranked 165th out of the 210 footballing countries on the latest FIFA rankings with 982 points.