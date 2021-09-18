In typical justification of rewarding excellence, passion, diligence and loyalty, at most certain decisions and circumstances befittingly suit the prevailing present situations.

Management of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has swallowed pride and the bitter pill with the bold decision to appoint a former servant at the club Allan Tarsis Munaaba as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Munaaba replaces the immediate past CEO Henry Mayeku whose one-year tenure in office came to end on 31st August 2021.

Allan Tarsis Munaaba

With a darkening cloud on the renewal of Mayeku’s employment contract, the silver lining shone on Munaaba as he was appointed acting CEO, pending confirmation.

The development finds Mayeku away on a leadership training spell at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

For starters, Munaaba is no stranger in the coffers of the four time Uganda Premier League champions having served the club as a left back for more than 10 seasons, winning three Uganda Premier League titles, two super cups, two Uganda Cups as well as one Tusker cup, Inter-Revenues Cup and Mapinduzi Independence Cup.

He also played on the continent in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Allan Munaaba greets George William Mulindwa, chairperson of Vipers

After a brief spell at Jinja based Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL), Munaaba was again recalled to URA in 2019 and has been attached to the URA FC secretariat.

As the club awaits the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup duel against Ethiopian Coffee at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Sunday, 19th September 2021, Munaaba assumed the duties.

He attended the 8th FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Mukono District on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

“To serve football takes a collective responsibility. With the joint teamwork and my expertise, I am ready to serve the club as we scale for higher heights” Munaaba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Munaaba (extreme left) celebrates with teammates as URA triumphed in the Zanzibar Mapinduzi Cup

With his general education credentials never in question, Munaaba still has a hurdle of completing the mandatory Football Administration and Management Certificate (FAMACO) course, a prerequisite for all Chief Executive Officers (CEO) in football administration at club level.

Of course, URA Football Club has made the bold decision of fronting their own former servant of the beautiful game, in the same vein the technical docket has a former son in Simeon Massa.

For Munaaba, the mountain task at hand is to ensure a complete overhaul at the club, arguably the best funded in the country.

Allan Tarsis Munaaba represented URA Football Club in his first official duties as acting CEO during the 8th FSLL Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Ridar’s Hotel, Seeta (Credit: David Isabirye)

Among the tasks bestowed upon him is maintaining a sound and vibrant secretariat, efficient accountability of all the club resources at all times, all intended to restore sanity at the club to achieve sporting success on and off the field of play.

Munaaba is a graduate of Business Administration from Cyprus Institute of Marketing (Majoring in Accounting and Finance).

He also lectures Economics online to a number of students as well as engaged in teaching music online.

Munaaba is as well as engaged in Bakery at De Orange Bakery station found in Kawempe, a suburb of Kampala City.