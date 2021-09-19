Honorable Diana Mutasingwa Nankunda Kagyenyi, the state minister in the Office of the Vice-President and also the Buikwe woman member of parliament offered Shs. 50,000,000 to the Buikwe District Football Association (BDFA).

Under the Diana Foundation, Mutasingwa become the official sponsor District Football Associations for the next five years.

Honorable Diana Mutasingwa Nankunda Kagyenyi presents the dummy cheque, balls and sets of jerseys

On Saturday, 18th September 2021, Buikwe District Football Associations (BDFA) officially signed a memorandum of understanding with the Diana Foundation.

This happened at in Buikwe District head quaters during the meeting of the club officials.

In the same vein, Mutasigwa was named as the Buikwe District Football Associations brand ambassador in the country.

Always Fair Play: Ali Kiwanuka hands over a frame to Hon Diana Mutasingwa as the official brand ambassador of Buikwe District Football Association

Honorable Diana Mutasingwa Nankunda Kagyenyi with her speech

Mutasigwa lauded the football family for giving her chance to work with Buikwe District Football Association.

She promised to work with them and has already commenced to solicit for funding from the companies within the district.

“Sports, and football in general is a way of helping the players improve their welfare and health. We want to help the development of talents in the youth as they grow to greater heights domestically and internationally. The youth should avoid being idle and have discipline. Therefore, sportsmen should desist from drugs. I will continue to support football development in Buikwe District as an ambassador and lobby for the district at all times” Mutasingwa noted.

The handover of the donated jerseys and balls

Meanwhile, 12 sets of jerseys and 40 balls were also donated to support the starting of the league.

Ali Kiwanuka, the chairman of Buikwe District Football Association appreciated the generous offer from Mutasigwa.

“I want to thank Hon. Diana Mutasingwa for the monetary support, the balls and jerseys. We shall use them for the development of the beautiful game especially girls’ football in Buikwe District” Kiwanuka disclosed.