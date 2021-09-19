In life, the person whom you relate with on a daily basis or often matters a lot.

It could be your partner, father, mother, brother, sister, relative, friend or ever a stranger.

That important person in your life is often the bridge to forging lasting partnerships and worthy connections that could mean a great deal in reality.

When Wakiso District fourth division league, Kyadondo Eagles Football Club announced a long-term relationship with Germany lower-division entity FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909, few doubted the fruits that could befall such an affair.

For starters, FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909 is a club based in Kanalstraße – Mühlacker city and recently a delegation of officials visited Uganda to witness for themselves the operations of the Ugandan club, among other things.

This visit according to the Kyadondo Eagles Football Club president Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa was necessitated through his own Non-Governmental Organization, Mmunye Foundation.

Kyetume players greet their counterparts from Kyadondo Eagles (in green) prior to kick off of the build up. Kyetume won 2-0

Kyadondo Eagles’ Robert Nyanzi in action. He was one of the star attractions in the game against Kyetume

“We managed to host a delegation of officials from Germany, many of them attached to the FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909. It is such relations that matter for more bilateral relations. This was made possible through the NGO, Mmunye Foundation. We shared a lot and several good things are in the pipeline” Nkugwa disclosed.

For starters, Nkugwa is also the newly elected Kasangati Town Council speaker, elected Local Council (LC III) councilor of Kabuubu zone in Kasangati as well as the vice president vice (technical) in Wakiso district football.

Patrick Mukasa Nkugwa, speaker of Kasangati Town Council and president of Kyadondo Eagles Football Club

Kyadondo Eagles’ Edgar Ssemwanga (right) attempts to block a cross from Kyetume

The visitors were also able to watch Kyadondo Eagles in action against former Uganda Premier League club, Kyetume in a game that ended 2-0 in favour of the latter.

Over the years, Kyadondo Eagles has had a solid partnership with the Germany Club which has constantly donated football gear like balls, jerseys, training kits, and the like.

A lot remains in stock between the two parties for the betterment of life as exchange programmes in capacity building, sharing of knowledge and potential tourism.