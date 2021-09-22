Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Eastern Region):

Saturday, 25th September 2021: Eastern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Mbale Municipal Stadium (4 PM)

Newly signed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker Davis Kasirye is among the summoned Uganda Cranes by head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

Kasirye has been absent in the national team colors since 2016 when he made his debut against Zimbabwe during the international build up match on 31st May 2016 in Harare city.

He is also a former URA, Express, BUL, Rayon Sports, Motema Pembe, Zesco United, Vipers and lately UPDF center forward.

Davis Kasirye during his recent univeling at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club [Credit: KCCA FC Media]

Davis Kasirye celebrates a goal at Vipers Sports Club

Davis Kasirye in action with Zesco United in Zambia Credit: ZESCO United Media

This regional tour team is dominated by KCCA and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) players.

Other teams that contributed players are Soltilo Bright Stars (Simon Tamale), Wakiso Giants (George Kaddu), Police (Mubaraka Nsubuga), Mbarara City (Jude Ssemugabi) and UPDF (Ibrahim Wamannah).

Micho has disclosed that the regional tour to Eastern Uganda in Mbale is the start of the preparations for the Rwanda double header in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

This is the commencement of the preparations for the Rwanda World Cup Qualifier matches (away on 7th October and at home on 10th October 2021).

The team will regroup on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi ahead of travel to Mbale on the subsequent day.

The tours are jointly funded by Nile Breweries Limited and Airtel Uganda.

Uganda Cranes team to Eastern Uganda:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (KCCA), Ashraf Mandela (URA), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA), Keneth Semakula (SC Villa), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Wamanna (UPDF), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Vianney Sekajugo (URA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Mubaraka Nsubuga (Police)

Forwards: Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA)