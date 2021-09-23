2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup:

2nd Semi-final: BUL 1-0 Express

Teenager Owen Mukisa, BUL Football Club captain on the sunny evening starred with a scintillating display as the Eastern Uganda side dumped out Express from the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, 23rd September.

Mukisa, a product of the FUFA Juniors League only started the game because BUL was short of man-power.

He scored the day’s only goal, a beautiful curl inside the goal area past goalkeeper Denis Otim in the 26th minute.

BUL, playing with only one substitute player, Ambrose Kirya on the bench held onto the lead to win 1-0 and progress to the final slated for Sunday, 26th September 2021.

Express’ Martin Kizza in action against BUL at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Express was disjointed right from the start, being forced to use a white neon branded jersey since they only traveled with one pair of uniforms (red), that crushed with BUL’s red shirts.

The Red Eagles puffed and huffed; managed to push the opposition to wall but the make-shift defence of midfielder Godfrey Akol, left back Aggrey Madoi (played at right back) and forward Fredson Gwoto (deployed at left back) as well as goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi, remained water-tight throughout.

BUL’s moment of grace arrived in the 26th minute when Isa Lumu’s poorly cleared ball was curled home by an industrious Mukisa past goalkeeper Otim for the goal well celebrated.

Express had George Senkaaba’s 57th minute header raze off the crossbar from roving right back Denis Mubuya.

Erick Kambale fluffed a chance to equalize when he shot direct at Mulabi as the match tempo charged up.

BUL’s Aggrey Madoi normally deployed as a left back, this time round played at right back

BUL held their nerves and composure to hold onto the slim lead and triumph 1-0 much to the jubilations at the single of the final whistle by referee Ashadu Ssemeere.

Alex Isabirye, head coach at BUL saluted his charges for the brave performance and adhering to instructions given throughout.

“We knew that we were not having our best team so specific instructions and commands were given out that players adhered to. I am happy for the performance. We look towards a great recovery ahead of Sunday’s final against Vipers” Isabirye noted.

An aerial contest between BUL and Express during the second semi-final of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Isabirye’s counterpart at Express, Wasswa Bbosa cast the blame to fatigue of the players.

“We have spent three days with rest nor training. Physically and mentally, we were not right. The players were fatigued right from the Al Merrikh game” Bbosa disclosed.

BUL face Vipers in Sunday’s finale at the same venue.

BUL Football Club team that shocked Express FC in the second semi-final of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Allan Kigundu, Fredson Gwoto, Godfry Akol, Aggrey Madoi, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Owen Mukisa, Thomas Kabaale, Martin Aprem, Musa Esenu, Joseph Ssemujju

Subs: John Okurutu, Ambrose Kirya

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Express XI Vs BUL

Express XI: Denis Otim (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, John Byamukama, Mahad Kakooza, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Eric Kambale, George Senkaaba, Martin Kizza

Subs: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Denis Mubuya, Ivan Mayanja, Charles Musiige, Daniel Shebene, Abel Eturude

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

BUL captain Owen Mukisa with Express’ Arthur Kiggundu alongside the match officials before kick off

Match Officials: