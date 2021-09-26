Uganda U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi was impressed with how his charges performed in the convincing result against Kenya.

A 7-2 result on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi ensured Uganda has strong advantage in the tie ahead of the return leg.

Kiyingi could not hide his delight after the game on Saturday, lauding the players for the brilliant performance.

“I’m impressed with how the players performed today. We were dominant in every aspect and got the result we wanted,” he said.

“Our target was to come here and win and we did that convincingly. I want to thank the players for the good show and executing what we had in training.” Kiyingi added.

However, the gaffer was surprised with the scoreline indicating he didn’t expect to score such goals.

“I did not think we would score as many goals as we did and I really want to thank the players for the efficiency infront of goal.”

Uganda and Kenya will face off in the return leg two weeks from now and the winner on aggregate will face either South Africa or Mozambique.