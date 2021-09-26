Tanzania Community Shield

Simba SC 0-1 Young Africans

Young Africans claimed the 2021 Tanzania Community Shield after edging rivals Simba Sports Club 1-0 on Saturday at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Fiston Mayele’s first-half goal that came in the 12th minute was enough to see Yanga win their first silverware of the season.

Faridi Mussa controlled a long ball from goalkeeper Diarra Djigui, beat his man and played in Mayele who shot first time from just inside the area to beat Aishi Manula with a low drive.

Khalid Aucho during warm-up Credit: Yanga SC Media

The fixture was a mini-battle of Uganda Cranes holding midfielders Khalid Aucho (Yanga) and Taddeo Lwanga (Simba).

Lwanga was given marching orders in added time for a second bookable offense on Feisal Salum.

Taddeo Lwanga Credit: Simba SC Media

The focus now turns on the new 2021-22 Tanzania Premier League that kicks off on Monday, September 27.

In their opening games, defending champions Simba will face Biashara away from home on Tuesday, September 28 while Yanga plays Kagera Sugar the following day.

Aucho and Yanga will be looking to dethrone Lwanga’s Simba who have won the league for the last four seasons.