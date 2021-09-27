Head coach of the Eastern region select team Godrey Awachango has hailed the mentality and teamwork ethic of his side during the 1-0 loss to the Uganda Cranes at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday, 25th September 2021.

Awachango, popularly known as Toldo, was in charge of the Eastern region select team during the regional tour engagement previously known as the “Uganda Cranes Na Mutiima”.

Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango (far right) with the rest of the Eastern region select technical team officials moments before kick off in Mbale (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We showed team work and the right mentality against the Uganda Cranes. We had a great first half where I am think we were denied a clear penalty. The players kept the shape and respected the instructions given to them at all times” Awachango disclosed.

Second half substitute Joackiam Ojera, a winger at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club scored the all important goal in the 52nd minute of the closed door match due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojera was quicker to pounce home a rebounder from Brian Aheebwa’s header off a curling corner kick from man of the match Julius Poloto.

Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante with the the rest of the Eastern region select defenders (in Nile special branded yellow jersey) defend a set piece against Uganda Cranes in Mbale

Awachango, head coach at Mbale based FUFA Big League side Kataka Football Club also slammed the missed scoring opportunities from many of his players.

“We could have scored a goal or two but we missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities created especially from Emmanuel Mukisa, Nasur Nandala and others” he added.

Francis Odongo (wearing dreadlocks) featured for Eastern region select. He was born in Nigeria and nationalized to be a Ugandan. He features at Kataka FC in Mbale

Julius Poloto was arguably Uganda Cranes best player on the evening against Kataka in Mbale

This particular match arrived at the opportune timing as Uganda Cranes embark on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 double header against Rwanda next month (October).

Uganda Cranes visit Rwanda on 6th October 2021 in Kigali before hosting the return leg on 10th October 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso district.

These tours are jointly funded by Nile Breweries (under the Nile Special beer brand) and Airtel Uganda.

Isma Kaliaswa (shirt 6) looks on after fouling Ashraf Mugume

Eastern region team during the warm up session at Mbale Municipal Stadium

Team Line Ups:

Eastern Region XI: Edward Kasibante (G.K), Stephen Namisi, Peter Lusibula (Captain), Ibrahim Pengere, Tiff Kahandi, Isma Kaliaswa, Francis Odongo, Farhadi Aneku, Edmond Wabonka, Emma Mukisa, Nassur Nadala

Substitutes: Stephen Makumba (G.K), Edmond Otim, Lawrence Olabaro, Raymond Othieno, Usama Kayeba, Saadi Ismail, Zanuni Mugooya, Bosco Luyonlo, Bonifancesio Chideko, Ivan Jackuma

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Eastern region select team

Uganda Cranes XI: Alionzi Nafian (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, Najib Fesali, Denis Iguma (Captain), Patrick Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu, Rogers Mato, Sadat Anaku, Jude Semugabi, Julius Poloto

Substitutes: Simon Tamale (G.K), Jack Komakech (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Musa Ramadhan, Mandela Ashraf, Ibrahim Wamana, Ashraf Mugume, Joackim Ojera, George Kaddu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Brian Aheebwa

Not available: Davis Kasirye

Uganda Cranes team that started the second half. It was captained by KCCA defender Geofrey Wasswa