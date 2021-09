The Ugandan crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba was on the podium at the Zambia International Rally over the weekend.

Kenya’s Carl Tundo was the event winner while South Africa’s Guy Botterill came second.

Zambia Rally was the fourth round of the Africa Rally Championship.

Yasin Nasser

Yasin Nasser

Yasin Nasser

Yasin Nasser

Guy Botterill

Guy Botterill

Guy Botterill

Guy Boterill

Guy Botterill

Guy Botterill

Guy Botterill

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo



Mujo Simakoloyi

Carl Tundo



Yasin Nasser

Leroy Gomes

Leroy Gomes

Carl Tundo

Yasin Nasser