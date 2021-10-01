After a tough season in Australia with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, Peace Proscovia has returned to the United Kingdom.

The She Cranes shooter and captain has joined Vitality Netball Superleague side Surrey Storm for the 2022 season.

SIGNING ANNOUNCEMENT



ICONS need no introductions… pic.twitter.com/H4EBmTxx2y — Surrey Storm (@SurreyStorm) October 1, 2021

“Peace is a class athlete who brings a wealth of skill, experience and accuracy to our squad, her achievements at Loughborough Lightning and Sunshine Coast Lightning have made her one the world’s best goal shooters. She’s also an incredible human being who will add value to our team environment,” Mikki Austin, the head coach of Storm, said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Before moving to Australia, Proscovia played for Loughborough Lightning between 2015 and 2019, establishing herself as one of the top shooters not just in the Vitality Netball Superleague but the world.

While at Lightning, Proscovia helped them progress into two Grand Finals and take a British Fast5 All-Stars Championship victory.

“I feel blessed to be given this opportunity,” Proscovia said about signing for Storm as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I never thought that I could be offered a contract in England again but had faith that somehow one day I will get back.

“I have always admired Mikki’s style of leadership and am excited to be coached by her. I can’t wait to get back to England.”