The Guinness Sevens Rugby series kicks off this Saturday morning with the Mileke Sevens at Legends Rugby Grounds.

These are the lists for the teams in Pool A, including series defending champions Kobs, hosts Warriors, Rams and invitational side Jjengo.

Kobs: 1 Byron Oketayot, 2 Faraji Odugo, 3 Ian Munyani, 4 Adrian Kasito, 5 Emmanuel Ecodu, 6 Pius Ogena, 7 Joseph Aredo, 8 Justin Kimono, 9 Alhaji Manano, 10 Karim Arinaitwe, 11 James Ijongat, 12 Aaron Jurua.

Warriors: 1 Owen Kinyera, 2 Simon Peter Nyeko, 3 Henry Musisi, 4 Gabriel Aredo, 5 Humphrey Orach, 6 Ivan Mugirya, 7 Samuel Odinga, 8 Emmanuel Onen, 9 Marvin Agaba, 10 Richard Kinyai, 11 Arajab Kakaire, 12 Samir Din, 13 Isaac Tago.

Rams: 1 Jude Rwakayanga, 2 Karl Edo, 3 Joel Matovu, 4 Nelson Mandela, 5 Aziz Karim, 6 Humphrey Magero, 7 Don Bakunzi, 8 Daniel Balam Lubangkene, 9 Isaac Azama, 10 Ronald Binagwa, 11 Joseph Kana, 12 John Tabu.

Jjengo: 1 Shafiq Busiro, 2 Alexander Byaruhanga, 3 Brian Esariat, 4 Eric Kairu, 5 Jovans Kasoma, 6 Sean Kategeka, 7 Tony Kazooba, 8 Keith Agaba, 9 Samuel Mubiru, 10 Raymond Muhangi, 11 Sam Okeny, 12 Andrew Serumaga, 13 Isaac Ssebugwawo, 14 Daniel Ray Thakker.