In July 2015, Fred Mugerwa was fired from his role as the head coach of She Cranes under dubious circumstances. He had just coached the team to the Netball World Cup that was barely a month away at the time of his sacking.

Following a change of guard at the Uganda Netball Federation after the elections held at the start of June this year, sweeping changes have been taking place in the sport.

And on Wednesday, one of the changes was made known with the return of Mugerwa to the national team fold as head coach for the next two years.

The veteran coach was presented to media by the federation president Sarah Babirye who revealed 18 people were shortlisted for the job but Mugerwa was most fitting.

“We came up with an independent panel to help us in selecting the National team head coach. Many applied for the job and 18 were shortlisted.

“With Mugerwa, I am sure that we have got the very best for our national team. We have gone for a local coach because we have achieved all that we have in netball with these coaches. We are a regional powerhouse and have been at the World Cup before.

“We believe that if we give this technical team enough support, the sky is the limit for us,” Bbairye said during the press conference at the federation offices in Old Kampala.

Mugerwa will be assisted by Sarah Namuddu and Harriet Kabuye who were also unveiled at the same media briefing.

The immediate task for the trio will be the Pent Series in Windhoek, Namibia as well as the Africa Netball Championship later this month which doubles as a 2023 Netball World Cup qualifier.

Former coaches Vincent Kiwanuka, Nelson Bogere, and Rashid Mubiru as well as Imelda Nyongesa, Hussein Kato, and Martha Soigi are some of the people who expressed interest in the job.