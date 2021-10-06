The U-19 class of 2017 knows exactly how Tanzania is feeling right now. The table-toppers were yet to lose a game the whole tournament and only needed a win to seal their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in West Indies.

However, the gods of cricket were aligned with Uganda to ensure that they over-turn a huge Net Run Rate to book the only African slot to the World Cup.

In a day when they needed everything to go their way, Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first. Uganda applied the brakes quickly with the slow option of Joseph Baguma (2/16) well backed up by Juma Miyagi (1/12) and Akram Nsubuga (1/8) to restrict Tanzania to 33/5 inside 20 overs. Cometh the moment, cometh the man captain Pascal Murungi (4/9) cleaned up the tail with an inspired spell as Tanzania were all out for 51.

Uganda had done the hard work of ensuring that they got Tanzania out for cheap giving themselves a chance of overturning their opponents Net Run Rate. At the main stadium, Nigeria was also helping Uganda by piling up runs against Namibia.

In the chase, Uganda showed positive intent with openers Ronald Lutaaya and Ronald Opio finding the odd boundary and also picking up the ones and twos. Despite losing both openers, Isaac Ategeka (28) and Juma Miyagi took care of the World Cup ticket.

Third time lucky for Uganda as the Baby Cricket Cranes will be making their 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup. Uganda has been to the 2004 and 2006 U-19 World Cups and this time is special for a new generation with the past generations coming close in 2015 and 2017.