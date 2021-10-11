The Cricket Cranes were flagged for the first round of the T20 Africa Qualifiers that will take place in Kigali from October 14 -22.

Uganda will compete against five other teams for a single slot for the finals where Kenya and Nigeria are waiting.

Uganda is in Group A alongside Ghana, Rwanda, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, and Seychelles with only one team moving on to the next round.

Uganda will start its campaign against Malawi on October 16 and finish its round-robin Seychelles but realistically the challenging fixtures for Uganda should be against hosts Rwanda and Ghana.

Uganda lost to Ghana in 2015 by one run in a low-scoring thriller but in the last encounter between these two in Kampala, Uganda won it very comfortably.

Uganda and Rwanda have met in the past but Uganda is yet to lose to the hosts. However, with former Cricket Cranes coach Martin Suji in charge of the hosts, he might be able to spring a surprise on the Cricket Cranes.

The Cricket Cranes are favorites in this Group A and they should at all costs make the finals scheduled for next for a spot at the Global Qualifiers.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane has made two changes to the side that won the Pearl Of Africa Series. Veteran Frank Nsubuga and Richard Agamire get into the side to replace Charles Waiswa and Arnold Otwani.

Players: 1. Deus Muhumuza (Captain), 2. Ronak Patel, 3. Simon Ssesazi, 4. Dinesh Nakrani, 5. Frank Akankwasa, 6. Riazat Ali Shah, 7. Kenneth Waiswa, 8. Bilal Hassun, 9. Frank Nsubuga, 10. Saud Islam, 11. Richard Agamire, 12. Henry Ssenyondo, 13. Fred Achelam (wicketkeeper) 14. Gerald Mubiru

Reserves: 1. Arnold Otwani, 2. Jonathan Ssebanja, 3. Cosmas Kyewuta, 4. Charles Waiswa

Officials: Laurence Mahatlane (Coach), Jackson Ogwang (Assistant Coach), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Alvin Bagaya (Analyst), Innocent Ndawula (Media Manager) Jackson Kavuma (Team Manager).

Uganda’s Schedule

16 October 2021:

2.50 pm: Malawi vs. Uganda – Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

17 October 2021

2:50 pm: Rwanda vs. Uganda – IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali

19 October 2021

10:30 am: Lesotho vs. Uganda – IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali

19 October 2021

2:50 pm: Eswatini vs. Uganda – IPRC Cricket Ground, Kigali

21 October 2021

10:30 am: Ghana vs. Uganda – Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

22 October 2021